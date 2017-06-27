‘Coffee with the Captains’ offers guidance to residents, homeless
On Monday, community members had the opportunity to chat over a cup of coffee with Eureka police.
Coffee with the Captains is now a monthly event which started about two years ago to give citizens a chance to come out to meet the captains and discuss any issues they may be having.
This is an event where all are invited - Captain Watson told us a community member from Cutten came out to the Eureka McDonald’s Monday to discuss safety strategies he could implement in his own area.
Also, a member of the homeless community stopped by the event, and the captains were able to have a discussion with her and direct her towards appropriate services.
"I took her information. She has a cell phone so I can have someone call her from one of our service providers,” said Captain Stephen Watson of the Eureka Police Department, “I also recommended that she contact street outreach services - which is now part of MIST - and gave her some of the locations where street outreach services go to during the week. So she can connect and start the process hopefully of getting off the street."
Coffee with the Captains now has a new incentive - if you come to three you can get a free coffee mug.
The first mug was awarded Monday to Eureka resident Becky Carr who says these events have helped her with her own local issues.
"My husband and I used to keep the alley clear next to our house and I let them know that I wasn't going to be taking care of stuff anymore,” said Carr, “I asked them if they could check it out and I know that they have been doing that because I saw a patrol car go through about a week ago. I think it's great. I wish they'd had it years and years ago because I used to be really super shy. Going to these helps a lot."
The next Coffee with the Captains is being planned to be held at the Eureka Co-Op.
Eureka Police will announce the official date and time on their Facebook page, here: https://www.facebook.com/eurekapd/