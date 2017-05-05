‘Every 15 Minutes’ delivers sobering message to St. Bernard’s
EUREKA – St. Bernard’s High School had quite the awakening today with a continuation of Every 15 Minutes, a program that shows students the tragic impact of underage drinking and driving.
With rehashing scenarios of a major tragic accident 17 students describe their deaths in detail.
Attendees experience life after from a prison sentence to a life-like funeral service.
Students, staff, and faculty in tears exchange hugs during the seminar.
“It had a huge effect on me, it had a huge effect on this whole group and looking out in the crowd seeing the faces of everybody, it's definitely going to work,” said St. Bernard’s High School Senior, John McGinnis.
“At first, I didn’t think it would be that hard. When I was laying in the hospital and they put the blanket over my head and my dad started crying and i couldn’t see his face-- that’s when it really started hitting me and I just wanted to break down,” said St. Bernard’s High School Senior, D.J. Snowton.