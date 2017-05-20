“All Happy Now” earth sculpture re-inauguration
EUREKA - Saturday leaves a nice day to take a stroll through a garden, those who made it to the Botanical Garden in Eureka did just that, but for a special occasion.
A 15-minute walk to what is considered the “All Happy Now” earth sculpture.
Artist and creator Peter Santino, says that the piece of art can be enjoyed by walking the spiral grass path design, as well as, admired from a far.
In honor of the garden, a re-inauguration and free event to the public was held with live music, food, and of course the picturesque landscaping.