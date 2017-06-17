1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision exiting HWY 101
The incident occurred Saturday morning at approximately 3:35 AM. Driver, 35-year-old, Jarrod Waddle of Redding was traveling with 36-year-old, Andrea Eddy of Weaverville. They were traveling southbound in a 2014 Dodge Journey SUV, when Waddle began to exit Highway 101 to South G Street when he failed a maneuver around the curve at the end of the off ramp.
As a result, the vehicle continued in a straight line before colliding head on with a massive tree.
When CHP’s emergency personnel, Arcata Police, Humboldt Bay Fire, and Mad River Ambulance all responded on scene, Waddle was unresponsive.
Waddle was transported by city ambulance to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Passenger Eddy suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by city ambulance where she was treated and then released.
Following the investigation, DUI is suspected as a factor in the collision. According to CHP, further toxicological analysis are pending.