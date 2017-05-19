$10,000 reward for a conviction of David Josiah Lawson’s killer
ARCATA – An update to the David Josiah Lawson case, the 19-year-old who was killed at house party in Arcata on April 15th -- Mother, Charmaine Lawson is asking for justice with an award for anyone who can lead to an arrest and conviction.
A press conference was held at 3 PM on Thursday at Humboldt State University campus.
Arcata Police Chief, Tom Chapman, Lawson’s friend, Elijah Chandler, and the Humboldt State community gathered to support the ‘Justice for Josiah’ movement. The press conference was held to announce a $10,000 award for information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible.
“It’s all about the community coming together and help try and figure out to hold this person accountable, “says Uncle of Josiah Lawson, Matt Weaver.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Arcata Police Department at 707-822-2428.