2017 Eureka Crab Celebration canceled

EUREKA- This year's Eureka Crab Celebration has been canceled due to the commercial crab industry on the west coast being put on hold.
As we mentioned before, crabbers have been on strike since they have not reached an acceptable price agreement with Pacific Group.
All of the event components that include the crab crawl, festival, crab movie, and run will not happen. Sponsors of the event will be refunded. For more information you can call 442-9054.