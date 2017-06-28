$21,000 reward, arrest and conviction for fatally stabbed HSU student
EUREKA – An update to the Josiah Lawson case, the Humboldt State student who was fatally stabbed at a house party in April. With over $27,000 raised, $21,000 is set to go towards anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction.
According to the GoFundMe page started by mother, Charmaine Lawson, the motives for the campaign have shifted. Instead of proceeds going towards funeral costs, 21-thousand dollars will go to anyone with information that can lead to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Arcata Police Department.