27th annual oyster fest kicks off this weekend
It’s the time of year when Humboldt capitalizes on being the “Oyster Capital of California”.
On Saturday the 27th annual Arcata Bay Oyster Festival expects to host over 13,000 people for one of the largest events in Humboldt County.
Organizers say this year there will be a focus on local makers and talent – pulling vendors from around our community.
The event is free to get in and even if you don’t like oysters, there will be plenty of other tasty treats, music and art.
"This is the celebration of the oyster which is one of the major crops that we grow in Humboldt County,” said Oyster Festival Director, Nancy Stephenson, “Oyster farmers are the stewards of the bay. We want to honor that. This is our celebration of honoring what they do and what they produce and how much it means to us. It's a big part of our economy and our identity. So we're real proud of that.”
The event begins Saturday in the Aracta Plaza at 10AM and continues until 5:30pm.