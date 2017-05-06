3 injured in McCullen Motel hash lab explosion
EUREKA – A butane hash lab explosion and fire in a Eureka Motel sends three with injures to the hospital.
The incident occurred at the McCullen motel on McCullen Avenue at around 9:30 Saturday morning. The hash lab exploded in one of the rooms sending one person to the hospital with burn wounds and two others transporting themselves.
Humboldt Bay Fire doused the small fire inside the room as it left no damage to the exterior of the motel.
The cause is still under investigation.