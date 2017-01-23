3 vehicle crash in Eureka

Eureka
At approximately 11am Monday, emergency crews responded to a a three vehicle crash on Broadway and Highland in front of O'Reilly Auto Parts.
According to a woman involved in the crash, a green sedan was trying to make a right turn on to highland when a white Suburban hit that car from behind and made it glide into a gold sedan sitting at the stop sign. There was some serious damage done to the green sedan trying to make the turn and the white suburban that came from behind, but the gold sedan at the stop sign didn't appear damaged and was able to drive away.
One of the occupants in the white Suburban was taken in an ambulance to the hospital.