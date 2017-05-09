32nd Annual I Block Party raises funds for Arcata's sister city
ARCATA - Community members came out to raise money for Arcata's sister city in Nicaragua at the 32nd Annual I Block Party.
It was a festive atmosphere in spite of the smokey conditions. Bands played live music while kids and families drew messages of peace and love on the street.
Volunteers from Engineers Without Borders were on hand to demonstrate how many in Nicaragua collect water using human-powered pumps. A few kids even helped with the work.
Over the years money raised at the I Block Party has helped with a variety of humanitarian needs and is now used to fund scholarships to help teens attend high school.