38 foot whale stranded at Petrolia beach

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 55 °F
Tue, 02/07/2017 - 13:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 57 °F
Tue, 02/07/2017 - 14:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 53 °F
Tue, 02/07/2017 - 13:30
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
PETROLIA - Community members of Petrolia were shocked to find a grey whale that landed on their local beach this Saturday.
Unfortunately it’s common for whales to become stranded while migrating. Approximately 1-3 whales become stranded between Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties at this time each year.
It was a cold Saturday afternoon when this 38 foot grey whale washed ashore at Petrolia beach.
Humboldt State University Zoology Professor, Dawn Golie, told us that the whale was an adult female making its way from Baja Mexico to Alaska, but died en route.
Since landing ashore, faculty and students from HSU have come and taken parts out of the whale to find out the reason that she died.
Golie said that due to the decomposed state, the exact cause of death couldn’t be determined. She added that this time of year stranded whales are common in the area.
One of the first Petrolia residents to discover the whale, Cindy Lyman, shared her thoughts.
"I was really kinda sad because here's an animal that so large and it's heading north to go up to Alaska this time of year. They’re not really sure what caused its death, it could be that it just ran out of energy to get up there out of the food source that it had. It could've been the bad weather. It could've been something it had digested out there."
The beach is privately owned so local agencies will not be responsible for clearing the body. It is most likely that the whale will be swept out back to sea.
If you find a whale or other stranded marine mammal on the beach you should call the Marine Mammal Stranding Network hotline at 707-826-3650.