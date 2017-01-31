ABC suspends license of Eureka bar

Eureka
EUREKA- Alcoholic Beverage Control, also known as ABC, has suspended the license of a Eureka bar for 20 days following an incident that happened in November.
Around 2 a.m. on November 12, Eureka police responded to Shooters Off Broadway, where a person at the bar was stabbed by an unknown man. Although the bartender had nothing to do with the incident, officers found out he was too intoxicated to care for the safety of himself and others.
He was arrested for being drunk in public which violates a section of the Penal Code.