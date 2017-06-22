Adoptable Pets of the Week
For this week’s Pet of the Week – well, we couldn’t pick just one.
Maeve, Natalia, Padme, and Artoo are a litter of Labrador mixes the Sequoia Humane Society got in just two days ago.
They’re about ten weeks old and will grow up to be great family dogs with lots of energy.
When we visited them, they were very engaged and curious – even curious about our camera equipment!
To inquiry about any of the pups contact the shelter at 707-442-1782 or visit their location at 073 Loma Ave, Eureka, CA 95503.
Sequoia Humane is also in the planning stages of their Woofstock dog festival fundraiser this August – they are now accepting applications for event volunteers and vendors.