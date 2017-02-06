Advisory lifted on certain bivalve species in Del Norte and Mendocino Counties
DEL NORTE COUNTY - Shellfish lovers in Del Norte and Marin Counties will now be able to harvest certain bivalve species after the California Department of Public Health lifts an advisory.
Whole scallops and clam species other than razor clams may now be harvested in Del Norte County. Marin may harvest scallops and all clam species.
Razor clams are off limits in Del Norte and Humboldt Counties due to Domoic acid. The regular quarantine on muscles statewide is also still in effect. For more information go to the California Department of Public Health’s web page.