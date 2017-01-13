Oregon Road Conditions :     - Click for more Info
AFD’s updated McKinleyville headquarters near completion

MCKINLEYVILLE – With months of groundwork and construction, the updated Arcata Fire District Headquarters is near completion.

The Arcata Fire District building gets a facelift. The facility now has new crew quarters with a day room, and a new apparatus bay with three engine ports that now allow crew trucks to drive into the facility from the back passed the Umpqua Bank safely, instead of backing in.