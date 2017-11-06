Afternoon mobile home fire leaves resident treated for smoke inhalation
ARCATA – A mobile home caught fire as one resident is treated on scene in Arcata.
Just before 4 PM the Mad River Station of the Arcata Fire District responded to the call of a house fire on the 4900 block of Spruce Way.
The fire was controlled inside a double-wide mobile home where firefighters contained the fire in a bedroom towards the back of residence.
Mad River Engines arrived on scene in less than 10 minutes of the call diminishing the fire.
One of the residents inside the home was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.
Humboldt Bay Fire also arrived on scene, providing assistance.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.