AHHA continues working towards tiny house village for homeless

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 42 °F
Fri, 01/06/2017 - 18:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 39 °F
Fri, 01/06/2017 - 19:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 42 °F
Fri, 01/06/2017 - 18:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - The North Coast has been hit hard by recent storms leaving some of the most vulnerable out in the cold. One local non profit continues its work towards establishing a tiny house village to help people transition from homelessness.
Affordable Homeless Housing Alternatives or AHHA began work on the concept two years ago. Now they're building three units at Blue Ox Millworks.
Each unit could house one or two people who would be a part of a community working towards permanent housing.
The group hopes that the diminutive homes will help community members as well as city and county officials better understand the village’s potential.
AHHA Board Member Edie Jessup said, "We are really looking for people in the community that might have a piece of land that they would lease, rent, sell, give to AHHA so that we can begin to create these villages."
If you're interested in supporting this effort, email ahha.humco@gmail.com.