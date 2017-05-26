AHHA works to obtain property for tiny village for the unhoused
EUREKA – The AHHA (Affordable Homeless Housing Alternatives) is working towards creating tiny houses for a homeless encampment.
For nearly three years, the organization has been in the works of creating these tiny homes.
Now, it buckles down to obtaining space.
With two tiny houses assembled, and one in the process of construction, AHHA is working towards renting or leasing property in Arcata and Eureka to develop what will be considered tiny villages, but with that comes challenges.
“They certainly are afraid of drug and alcohol issues that they associate with homelessness, but it's not all homeless affected by substance abuse,” says AHHA Board of Directors Member, Edie Jessup. “What we know is that in a supervised and organized tiny house village, people will take up that opportunity.”
“We’d like to have that ability to manifest that; show Humboldt County that we can do things in a better way that is affordable.”