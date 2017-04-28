All aboard for Dolbeer Donkey Days
EUREKA – This Saturday locals are getting the chance to take a historic ride back in time through the logging and railroad industry.
The 35th Annual Dolbeer Steam Donkey Days celebration is this weekend at the Fort Humboldt State Historic Park.
Event opportunities include experiencing what it means to be a logger and free rides on historical trains such as the 1884 Falk, and 1892 Bear Harbor Steam locomotive.
The steam donkey was invented by Eureka local and mill owner, John Dolbeer in the 80’s and was used to transfer logs.
“They're kind of a fading thing of the past. Nobody makes them anymore. We're out here sustaining them so that they can be shared with the general public throughout the years,” says the Chief Mechanic of the The Timber Heritage Association, Carl Mueller.
“Folks are welcome to stop on by, hop in our passenger car and we'll give them a ride up and down the tracks.”
“You'll be able to hear the whistles toot, and you'll also be able to see steam shoot out on our little locomotives as they chug up and down the tracks.”