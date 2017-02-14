All day construction for Mad River Pipeline in Eureka

Eureka
EUREKA - The final phase of the Mad River pipeline project for the City of Eureka is winding down.
Tuesday, paving will take place all day from 7 am to 6 pm and will be focused between Hubbard Lane and Walford Avenue on Harris Street.
Officials are warning motorists and bicyclists to use alternative routes if possible.Traffic control, lane closures and detours will be set up throughout the construction zone.
The patience and cooperation of all drivers, pedestrians and businesses is appreciated.