All Happy Now earth sculpture gets refurbishment at botanical garden

EUREKA - The Humboldt Botanical Garden is getting spruced up for a big anniversary that is around the corner.
Artist/creator, Peter Santino’s "All Happy Now" earth sculpture had some old redwood bender boards replaced with steel.
The sculpture is a favorite at the garden and was a labor of love by Santino. He began construction in 2004. With hand shovel and wheel barrow the artist painstakingly finished it in 2008. He had actually done a similar if smaller version for an art festival years ago in Denmark. The steel replacements will allow for the sculpture to have many more years of enjoyment for the public.
Santino said the sculpture is meant to be walked on:
“The reason why it’s called All Happy Now is that it became like a machine for creating personal happiness by just walking it...with your shoes off...if the weather is perfect and the grass is good. We’re trying to maintain it.”
The award winning artist found inspiration for the design of the sculpture from a 15th century mathematician’s formula for a spiral.
The Humboldt Botanical Garden will have its 25th Anniversary coming up in May.