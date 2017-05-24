Alleged drug house shut down in Fortuna
FORTUNA - A Fortuna woman is in jail after law enforcement shuts down her alleged drug operation. 51-year old Laurie Potts is behind bars.
Around 10 Tuesday morning, Humboldt County Drug Task Force members with assistance from the Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant on the 2600 block of Boone Street in Fortuna. With the assistance of K-9 Ella, special agents found 35-grams of suspected heroin, packaging materials, two digital scales, pay and owe sheets along with $3,200 in cash.
Potts was booked into the Humboldt county Jail on a long list of drug and possession charges.