Alleged drug house shut down, Fortuna man arrested
FORTUNA - A Fortuna man is in custody after law enforcement shuts down his alleged drug operation. 24-year old Omar Miranda is now behind bars.
Last Friday morning around 10, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at an apartment on the 2200 block of Rohnerville Road in Fortuna. Miranda was on scene and officers found 1 ounce of suspected heroin, 3 grams for suspected methamphetamine along with pay and owe sheets, packaging materials and other sales items.
Miranda was booked into Humboldt County Jail for multiple drug possession and sales charges. This is an ongoing investigation and future arrests are anticipated.