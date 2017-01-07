Alleged drug house shut down on Pine Hill, one arrested
EUREKA - After numerous complaints, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force shuts down an alleged drug house on Pine Hill in Eureka. 29-year old Kyle Bailey was arrested.
Thursday morning around 8, agents, served a search warrant at the 4800 block of Allen Court. Officers discovered 6.7 grams of suspected heroin, 2-firearms, ammunition, a digital scale, packaging materials, pay and owe sheets and controlled substance paraphernalia.
Bailey was booked into Humboldt County Jail on numerous gun, drug and possession charges and maintaining a residence for distribution of a controlled substance. The investigation is ongoing and future arrests are anticipated.