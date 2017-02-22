Annexation of 4 areas rejected by Eureka City Council

Eureka
EUREKA - At its third special study session on the general plan update staff recommended that council not annex four areas surrounding Eureka.
The city examined the fiscal impact of providing police, fire, and other services to Myrtletown, Harris and Harrison, Cutten and Rosewood. The study found that the cost of those services created a significant deficit and would not be covered by new revenue for a variety of reasons.
One reason was that much of the proposed annexation areas are residential and because property taxes are split with the county, the increased tax revenue wouldn't cover expenses.
Another consideration was that many in those communities already shop and do business in Eureka so growth in sales tax would be minimal. Council voted unanimously 5-0 against annexation.
Tuesday night's discussion centered on the city's efforts to annex these areas. Owners of the Brainard property that formerly housed California Redwood Company on Highway 101 safety corridor have applied for inclusion within the city’s boundaries. That decision will appear in a future agenda.