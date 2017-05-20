Annual homeless count decreases
HUMBOLDT - The annual Humboldt County Preliminary Point In Time Count of the Homeless shows significant improvement over last year’s survey.
This year, 668 people in Humboldt County experienced homelessness on the night of February 27th. This dropped from the over 1,100 counted last year.
The count is conducted by the Humboldt Housing and Homeless Coalition and local volunteers. It documents the number of sheltered or unsheltered people on a single night during the winter. This count is a HUD requirement and is used by local non-profits and planning departments in grant applications. Part of the improvement can be attributed to fewer volunteers collecting data but also because of increased programs to get people off the streets.
More that fifteen agencies and eighty trained volunteers helped out in this year’s P.I.T. count and showed not surprisingly that Eureka had the largest homeless population.