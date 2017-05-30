Another 76 gas station robbed, this time in Arcata
ARCATA - Arcata Police are searching for an armed robber after a second incident in as many nights. The description of the suspect and use of a possible weapon concealed is eerily similar to a robbery Monday night in McKinleyville on Reasor Road.
Just before 6 Tuesday evening, officers responded to the 2200 block of Alliance Road. An employee at the 76-station said a male subject entered the business, displayed what appeared to be a gun wrapped in a bandana and demanded money. The suspect was a Hispanic or dark-complected male adult, around 35-40 years of age wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, large sunglasses and dark blue or black shorts.
He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash. A witness saw a subject matching his description get in a brown extended-cab Dodge truck with an appliance in the back.
Anyone with information on this incident should call Arcata Police.