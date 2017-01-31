Applications for Tribal Youth Food Sovereignty Camp now open

Eureka
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA- Applications for the Northern California Tribal Court Coalition's Tribal Youth Food Sovereignty Camp is now open.
Those from the Yurok, Karuk, and Hoopa Valley Tribes, as well as Tolowa Nation and Bear River Rancheria are welcome to attend. The event will be held in Klamath, Arcata, and Orleans next month.There will be presentations by the youth, hands-on activities, cultural food preparations, and team and career building.
Applications will be accepted until February 10. Click here to apply and find out more information: http://nctcc.org/Page.asp?NavID=16