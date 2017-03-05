Arcata breaks ground for new trail connected to Eureka
EUREKA – The start of the Humboldt Bay Trail North construction began on Monday and Wednesday Arcata city officials are breaking ground for the development.
The groundbreaking ceremony held on I Street, at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary.
For construction, the city has signed with MCI to pave the trail, which will be made: a 3 mile expanse, ADA accessible, and will be used as a non-motorized multi-purpose path.
The trail will run through the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary, and continue south through the bayside cutoff, along Humboldt Bay.
The estimated month of completion is set for September 2017.