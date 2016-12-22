Arcata City Council’s newly elected board host meeting

Eureka
ARCATA – The Arcata City Council Board will be hosted its first meeting with newly elected Mayor and Vice-Mayor.
The meeting included updates on the Safety Task Force and public input regarding the rise in sea level. Also, a presentation on Caltrans Public Resources Code for materials in roadway construction requirements. Elected Mayor Susan Ornelas and Elected Vice Mayor, Sofia Pereira were both honored those council positions at a special meeting hosted by the Arcata City Council last week.