Arcata City Council vacancy still to be announced

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 53 °F
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 19:15
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 51 °F
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 19:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 53 °F
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 18:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
ARCATA – Arcata Council Member Mark Wheetley started on the Arcata City Council in 2005, since then, he has opened several doors for the city and affiliating conurbations. Wheetley will soon be serving as an official for the City of Fortuna.
Council Member Wheetley has announced, publically, that he will be transitioning off of the Arcata City Council, and into his new position as the City Manager of Fortuna. Mark is expected to carry out his duties as a member on the council up until early April, when the new city manager position begins.
For his continuous contributions and efforts in Arcata, Council Member Pitino is expected to step in and take over state-wide advocacy meetings, and so forth.
“We are still working on timing as he tries to schedule between what his start date will be in Fortuna, and how he will transition from the council, and some constituent work that he is continuing to do, right now. At the point that his vacancy is declared than our council has a 60-day time frame, with which, to either appoint a replacement or to call for a special election,” says City Manager, Karen Diemer.