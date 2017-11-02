QUICK LINKS: Latest News Cast | Question of the Day | Latest Weather Video | Sponsored by News Channel 3

Arcata cops roll out the scones for conversation with their constituents

ARCATA - Arcata locals had quite a spread to choose from at a local coffee shop as the police department enjoyed another “Coffee with a Cop" event.

The opportunity to chat with an officer is something the public doesn’t always get to do. Usually their first contact is when there’s a problem. The department looks at these events as positive opportunities to communicate, answer questions and allow the public to get on a first name basis with their local officers.