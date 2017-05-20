Arcata Council approves 'Sanctuary City' Ordinance
ARCATA – Arcata is one step closer to becoming a sanctuary city.
The decision comes after a 3-2 vote by the council. The objective of becoming a sanctuary city is said to be a safeguard regarding the civil rights, safety and dignity of all Arcata residents.
This comes right after the Arcata Council unanimously voted to appoint Brett Watson to the council, as there was a hold on the decision of becoming a sanctuary city due to a 2-2 vote…
With becoming a sanctuary city, Arcata will be limiting cooperation with national government in efforts to enforce immigration laws.
Arcata city leaders say they want to reduce apprehensions of deportation.
The council will be revisiting the ordinance at the next council meeting, as it is set to take action in 30 days of the meeting.