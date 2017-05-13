Arcata Council to submit budget and asks for input
ARCATA - The Arcata City Council will submit its 2017-18 budget at a meeting on Monday and it’s a fairly sunny report.
The fiscal outlook for the city has been difficult over the past several years which have required significant reductions and changes. That has been accomplished by staff reductions through reorganization of city departments and divisions. But, the good news is that there were higher than expected revenues mainly due to increased sales and use taxes and the transient occupancy tax. The city is also receiving over $300,000 in Measure Z funding for several capital out lay projects.
Officials are also asking the entire community to weigh in on what they’d like to see with regards to non-medical cannabis commerce policy. The policy is beginning to take shape and it’s an ideal time for concerned citizens and business owners to help shape how non-medical cannabis is cultivated, manufactured, tested and sold. Meetings will be this Monday and Tuesday beginning at 9 am at the council chamber...736 F Street. Everyone is invited to participate.