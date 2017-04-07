Arcata Fire District mourns loss of fellow fireman, WWII vet
ARCATA - Arcata Fire District mourns the loss of one of its own.
Retired Arcata firefighter Allen Masterson passed away this weekend. Station flags were lowered to half-staff in his honor.
He became a firefighter after returning from military service during World War II. During the war he was deployed to the European theater.
Masterson was the last living firefighter whose name is on the 1949 Arcata fire station plaque.
"Allen was the last member of the crew that was around when the fire station in Arcata was built n 1949," said Justin McDonald, Fire Chief, Arcata Fire District, "He helped with the remodel of the station. When we took the bell down, we did a little bit of a ceremony out there, and Allen rang the bell."