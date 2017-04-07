Arcata Fourth Jubilee lives up to "Family-Friendly" billing
ARCATA - Sixty years and counting at the Arcata Plaza Fourth of July Jubilee. There was a little something for everyone.
1957 was the first year Arcata held Fourth of July activities at the downtown plaza.
Advertised as the “Most Family-Friendly Event on the Plaza”, it certainly lived up to its billing this year.
Thousands came out to celebrate our nation’s birthday. Families, young and old were enjoying craft booths, the dunk tank, face painting, skaters, acrobats and of course, the food!