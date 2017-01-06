Arcata High School students grill Congressman Huffman
High school students grilled Congressman Jared Huffman during a rare question and answer session.
Over four hundred Arcata students packed into the school’s new performing arts center to meet with the congressman. They heard fellow students ask tough questions of Huffman.
Many expressed concerns about the environment and the future they will face. Other topics included single payer health care, how he chose his career and how legislators can make student’s voices heard.