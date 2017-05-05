Arcata man arrested for alleged drug trafficking
ARCATA - Two Good Samaritans help law enforcement nab an alleged drug trafficker in Arcata. 42-year old Tito Bryant is behind bars.
Thursday evening around 5, Humboldt County Drug Task Force Agents attempted to serve a warrant on Mr. Bryant and his vehicle at a gas station on Samoa Boulevard. Once Bryant stopped, he immediately fled on foot turning on to K Street.
Two unidentified citizens tackled the suspect and held him for agents. Authorities say Bryant tried ingesting 16 grams of suspected heroin and 1 gram of cocaine but failed. Another 14.2 grams of heroin and 1.6 grams of cocaine were found at his residence on H Street.
Bryant was booked into Humboldt County Jail on a long list of drug and tampering charges along with resisting arrest.