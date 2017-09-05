Arcata Mayor issues statement on Lawson stabbing death
ARCATA – Arcata Mayor Susan Ornelas issued a statement Monday with regards to the recent stabbing death of Josiah Lawson and the hearing where charges against Kyle Zoellner where dropped.
Mayor Ornelas said that she, along with other council members, police chief and the city manager are all committed to putting their resources, time and energy together into the on-going investigation to find the truth about what happened at the party the night Josiah’s life was taken.
She said in part quote: “We need to work so people of color feel safe in our community. The on-going investigation is being treated with the seriousness and thoroughness that it warrants. To seek justice, we need time to continue the forensic and physical investigation. We also need anyone who was at the party to speak up. This truth needs to come out of the darkness. There is a tell-tale heart, or hearts in our community. We need you to step forward and speak the truth.”
Mayor Ornelas went on to say the she knew some may be leaving the area soon as the semester is ending. But, she wanted everyone to rest assured the investigation would continue.