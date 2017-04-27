Arcata officials to fill Planning Commission Chair
ARCATA – Chairman Jason Akana submitted his resignation from the Planning Commission. The city council will soon be reviewing and selecting his replacement.
Having a full committee gives the commission more sentiments to evaluate issues in the city.
Akana has been serving with the commission for over four years, and last week with his recent departure, the commission has only had one meeting.
No date is set for when applications will be posted. The director of Community Development, David Loya says that during the first month, applicants are reviewed and appointed within the first and second month by the city council, after resignation.