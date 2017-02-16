Arcata Police advises citizens to lock vehicle doors

Eureka
ARCATA – The Arcata Police Department receives frequent calls regarding vehicle theft and reports of stolen items from vehicles. Many people become victims of theft, especially theft from unlocked vehicles…
It’s easier than you think.
Detective Sergeant Todd Dokweiler of the Arcata Police Department, says that a situation like this one can somehow be avoided.
The police department recommends that parking in areas with more visibility is one of the best place to park.
Helpful tips to prevent car break-ins:
- Keep your vehicle clean.
- Park under a well-lit area.
- Hide your valuables before, not after you park.
- Don't make it easy.
- Trust your instinct.
- Lock your doors.