Arcata Police search for alleged thief

Eureka
- Scattered clouds, mist
- Temperature: 41 °F
Thu, 12/29/2016 - 20:01
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 42 °F
Thu, 12/29/2016 - 20:15
Crescent City
- Broken clouds, mist
- Temperature: 44 °F
Thu, 12/29/2016 - 20:02
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
ARCATA - Law enforcement is looking for a suspect who they say brazenly stole items from an Arcata Inn.
Last Thursday, Arcata Police responded to the Comfort Inn on Valley West Boulevard. Hotel officials believe the man in this picture entered the hotel around 3 am while the desk clerk was attending other business. He then allegedly took the managers keys from behind the desk and used it to enter an unoccupied room.
He left with a TV and other items. If you recognize the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, please contact the Arcata Police Department.