Arcata Police want you to lock it or lose it
ARCATA – The Arcata Police Department is encouraging the public to lock it or lose it. It’s in response to an uptick in the number of property crimes reported in the area.
As recent cases have demonstrated, a partnership between alert residents and law enforcement is the most effective way to combat burglaries. Usually suspects target homes during the day when residents are at work or target vehicles at night when folks are asleep.
Residents are encouraged to lock side gates, all doors and windows. Also, sometimes suspects pose as solicitors trying to gain access. Always talk with such individuals through your door not in an open doorway. And of course never leave valuables in a vehicle in plain site or in your yard. And if you’re heading out of town, contact law enforcement. Police and the sheriff’s department have free residence checks while you’re away.