Arcata to receive more officer bike patrolling during the summer
ARCATA – With summer approaching, the Arcata Police Department is expecting to do more patrolling on bike and foot around visitor hotspots.
This includes the plaza -- warmer months bring more travelers to the area, some passing through, at times, can cause a disturbance according to Downtown Arcata Officer, Luke Scown.
Scown also says a benefit while patrolling on bike is for those visitors as they are more willing to talk with officers when they appear more approachable.
The downtown officer’s patrol the area yearlong and while during the summer, a big influx of people travel to the area.