Arcata Safety Task Force to provide end-of-year safety draft to council
ARCATA – With an update to the Arcata Safety Task Force, a timeline is in place for a draft prioritizing safety concerns in the community.
The draft will be a collection of data and analysis that will be presented to the council at the end of the year.
The draft is said to offer a list of workable solutions to address safety concerns in Arcata.
The task force has been split into sub-committees focusing on projects from a public safety corridor, to welcomed public comment.
“The council originally set this as a task force. It's basically a one year task force for us to come up with a draft report,” says Arcata City Manager, Karen Diemer. “It is supposed to be a short duration of about a year.”
“12 meetings to get a body of work completed which could be standing as a committee that could be here for many years going forward.”