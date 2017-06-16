Arcata school celebrates end of year with the Humboldt Crabs
ARCATA - The Humboldt Crabs helped an Arcata school celebrate the end of the year.
Fuente Nueva Charter School welcomed four players for the annual field day. Students jumped in potato sacks, danced and held relay cart races.
The Crabs taught the kids how to bat and run the bases.
This is the fourth year the team has joined in the festivities and pitcher Zachary Wallace says it's great to see the community get behind the team.
Wallace said, "I come from San Jose State and we have fans too but it's nothing like up here. Here everyone is involved and it means everything to the community, and we really enjoy it."