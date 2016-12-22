Arcata to select members for Safety Task Force

Eureka
- Overcast, mist
- Temperature: 46 °F
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 19:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 48 °F
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 19:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 50 °F
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 19:10
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
ARCATA – The Arcata City Council and other state officials came together last night to select out of 18 hopefuls, a position with the new safety task force.
“People have a different opinion as somebody who works in their departments and no one area of something. We can lend outside voices, so you’ll have more diversity in the opinions of what’s going on,” said Safety Task Force Applicant, Nicole ‘Coco’ Maki.
Four sessions, 18 applicants, with individual interviews, to see what qualifications they can bring to the table, why they feel they will be a benefit to the community’s task force, and more. City officials got the chance to talk to those applicants with different perspectives and what needs to be done to ensure public safety in the community.
“I believe I am making myself available, and considering the decisions of the city council, I will do my best effort based both on my life experience and my academic knowledge,” says Safety Task Force Applicant, Harriet Ann Burr.
Not every position was filled last night. The interview process will continue, with efforts from Humboldt State students who want to get involved, as well.