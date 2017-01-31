Arcata sets ambitious waste reduction goals

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 46 °F
Tue, 01/31/2017 - 17:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 46 °F
Tue, 01/31/2017 - 18:15
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 50 °F
Tue, 01/31/2017 - 17:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
ARCATA - City of Arcata’s goal is to contribute zero waste to landfills. The city council hosted a special study session to further develop a strategy for achieving that goal.
The target has shifted over the years, with state mandated benchmarks of 25%, 50% and now 75% of waste diverted by 2020. Consultants, residents and representatives from Zero Waste Humboldt discussed how the city could reach that goal and more by 2019.
Environmental Services Director Mark Andre said one of the biggest obstacles is the North Coast’s rural location. Building materials and organics like food waste must be transported out of the area to be re-used or recycled, increasing costs and carbon output.
In spite of those challenges, Andre points to Arcata’s history of taking on what he described as ambitious goals.
Arcata Environmental Services Director Mark Andre said, "Arcata has the right leadership and citizenry to be successful. I think the hardest thing is our location so here we have to be creative and work with other communities to pool our resources."