Arcata/Eureka airport to potentially receive new rescue, firefighting facility
The Arcata/Eureka Airport may be getting a rescue and firefighting facility.
Tuesday, Humboldt County Supervisors are prepared to approve plans for the airport safety building which would be about 9,000 square feet to accommodate the airport’s firefighter staff, emergency response vehicles and equipment.
The federal aviation administration is tentatively offering a 5.4 million dollar grant for the 5.9 million dollar project, dependent on construction bids received by the Department of Public Works.
If the final grant is not offered the facility will not be built at this time.
Also on the agenda, the board will discuss creating regulations for overnight parking in populated areas of unincorporated Humboldt.
Following the Garberville RV fire last Friday that partially destroyed a church, this has been deemed a priority public safety issue.
The Planning and Building Department is being asked to begin preparation for these regulations.